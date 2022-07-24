SC registry opened hours before petition: Sana

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court was opened on Friday night, several hours prior to even preparation of the petition by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Talking to the media, he said that Imran Khan had been propagating for months that the apex court opened at midnight to entertain the PMLN application when an unconstitutional act was committed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf deputy speaker in the National Assembly. He said Imran Khan used derogatory language against higher judiciary, while the courts opened for him in the midnight. Citing the trespassing of Supreme Court Lahore Registry by the PTI workers on Friday night, the interior minister said that the deputy registrar should have informed the government about the situation.

He regretted that a group under Imran Khan wanted to mislead the nation through its lies and baseless propaganda. He said that Niazi had been propagating for the last three days that his men were being purchased through greasing their palms, but the number of votes in the Punjab Assembly for chief minister’s election had exposed his propaganda, as not a single member of either sides (PTI and PMLN) voted against the party line.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan was not announcing verdict in foreign funding case fearing that Imran Khan might use derogatory and abusive language against them. Rana Sanaullah demanded the ECP immediately announce the verdict in the case as it was clear that Niazi took money from abroad to destabilise the country and a legal action should be initiated against him.

He appealed to the chief justice of Supreme Court to constitute a full bench to hear the cases, in which, PMLN was a party. The federal interior minister said that Article 63-A should be interpreted in letter and spirit. He reiterated that Imran was a trouble-maker so appropriate rangers force had been provided to provinces to deal with any untoward incident.