Three killed as van falls into ravine

TIMERGARA: Three people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged into a deep gorge in Maidan area in Lower Dir on Saturday, sources said.

The sources said that a man and his six-year-old daughter along with a newborn baby girl was killed and 10 others, mostly women and children, were injured in the incident.

The rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Lal Qila and Timergara hospitals for treatment.

Habib-ur-Rahman, a resident of Babagam, and his daughter Habiba, 6, were killed on the spot whereas Anaya (4-month-old), the daughter of Rashid Ahmad, succumbed to injuries at hospital.