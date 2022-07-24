Postgraduate, PhD programmes to be introduced to FJMU

LAHORE : The Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal has announced that new postgraduate and PhD programmes will be introduced at FJMU.

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of FJMU Prof Khalid Masud Gondal chaired the meeting of Academic Council held in its Council Room. Prof Shamsa Hamayun, Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof Nadeem Kasuri, Registrar, Prof Tasnim Amir, Prof Aftab Chaudhary, Deans and faculty members attended the meeting.

On behalf of Council members, Prof Shamsa Hamayun welcomed Prof Khalid Masud Gondal as VC FJMU.

Prof Khalid Masud Gondal said that, with the cooperation of members of Academic Council, evidence-based research culture will be encouraged both on undergraduate and postgraduate level and PhD programs will also be started in the University. He added that, with the increase in the number of students, new lecture theatres would be constructed. He said that there is dire need of establishment of a new campus for which efforts will be made to get approval from the government. The IT Department will be further strengthened and paperless atmosphere will be promoted by using the latest technology. He vowed that the provision of high quality service delivery to the patients at FJMU attached hospitals shall be ensured.

The members of the Academic Council appreciated the vision of Vice Chancellor and offered their full cooperation to the Chair to bring the University among top merit universities of the country in academics, research and infrastructural development.

Later, the Vice Chancellor also inaugurated the newly renovated Girls’ Common Room at the campus.