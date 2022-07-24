Scholars call for Muharram peace

LAHORE : Religious scholars Saturday urged the nation to promote peace and harmony among their ranks and remain vigilant against elements, who may fan sectarianism and violence during the holy month of Muharram.

Addressing National Paigham-e-Pakistan Peace Conference organised by Majlis Ulema Pakistan, the ulema stressed collective efforts to combat terrorism and extremism. The moot was chaired by Royat Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, who said the National Paigham-e-Pakistan Peace Conference was a major step for promoting peace and inter-religious harmony in the country during Muharram.

He said the country was in dire need of unity and peace and religious scholars and preachers should play their role by adopting the principles of adhering to their sects and refraining from criticizing sects of others. He advised the people not to invite any speaker or preacher who may hurt others’ feelings.

Maulana Khabir said honour and respect of the Companions of the Holy Prophet (Pece Be Upon Him) and Ahle Bait is obligatory upon all believers. Veteran scholars Maulana Fazlur Rahim Ashrafi, Maulana Zahid-ur-Rashedi, Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropari, Maulana M Hussain Akbar, Mufti Mubasher Ahmed, Maulana Yasin Zafar, Allama Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Afzal Haidari, Pir Qutbuddin Faridi, Maulana M Khan Laghari, Pir Masood Qasim Qasmi, Mufti Abdul Moeed Asad Ludhianvi, Pir Osman Noori, Maulana Jameel Akhtar, Maulana Azizur Rahman Sani, Maulana Noman Hamid, Maulana Imran Bashir, Maulana Ramazan Sialvi and others also addressed the moot. They said it was the need of the time to frustrate evil designs of the enemies of peace in society. They said Armed Forces and security agencies had foiled conspiracies of the enemy and rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the defense of the country.