KWSB pays Rs248 million in arrears to employees

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director Muhammad Rafiq Qureshi on Saturday issued the detail of the Rs248 million payment of arrears to the water board employees released last month.

Section Officer Elahi Bakhsh Bhutto said the payments to the retired employees had been cleared until September 2020, pension and leave preparatory to retirement until December 2019, financial assistance until December 2019, and group insurance payments until December 2019.

Qureshi said the performance of the KWSB employees during rains was commendable, and all steps would be taken for the welfare of the water board employees. Engineers Officer Association KWSB thanked Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Vice Chairman KWSB Syed Najmi Alam and managing director KWSB for clearing their dues.