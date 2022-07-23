Idrees, Mazhar win taekwondo events

ISLAMABAD: Idrees Khan (PAF) and Mazhar Abbas (Army) won their respective categories in the 15th Korean Ambassador National Senior Taekwondo Championships that got underway at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex in Rawalpindi.

Idrees won the 87kg category event while Mazhar won the 80kg category. In the ladies category, Rahma won the 73kg category while Maleeha won the 67kg category.