CM grieved over deaths in rainy season

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in various accidents due to rains in Lahore, Gujrat and other cities and extended heartfelt sympathies to the affected families.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz said that he is deeply saddened over the loss of lives and shares the grief of the bereaved families. He directed the administration of the concerned districts to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz asked the line departments to be ready to deal with any untoward situation and added that immediate relief be provided to the affected people. No leniency would be tolerated in providing relief to the affected people; he stressed

and asked the district administration including that of Lahore to be fully vigilant.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz also instructed the relevant officials of district administration, Rescue 1122, Wasa and line departments to come out in the field and monitor the drainage work themselves.

All resources should be utilised for water drainage from low-lying areas in shortest possible time, he said. The elected representatives should also monitor the drainage works in their areas. The traffic police should also act diligently so that the people may not suffer, he concluded.