Politics of narratives

This refers to the article ‘The PML-N’s loss’ (July 21) by Aasiya Riaz. One believes that the best comment came from Maryam Nawaz who gracefully accepted the Punjab by-polls result and said that people had rejected the PML-N and it was time to analyze the party’s mistakes and weaknesses. The fact is these seats belonged to the PTI. Its leaders who won from these constituencies defected and lost their seats. The PML-N was confident that it would beat the PTI because of the crowds Maryam gathered in her jalsas.

The major reason for the PML-N’s defeat is the campaigns run by the PTI against defectors. The narrative was built so strongly that people developed hatred against defectors to the point that some of them were beaten. A majority of people believe that Imran Khan’s ouster was wrong, irrespective of the narrative. It is difficult for Imran’s rival parties to fight the narrative he has built. Controlling inflation is no narrative. The government should go for early elections as nothing else will work now.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi