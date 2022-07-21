President, PM, Akram shower Pakistan with praises

LAHORE: Social media was ablaze with praise for Pakistan’s historic victory against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle on Wednesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi said: “Congratulations Pakistan. Good confident cricket to achieve a high target in 4th innings. Despite some hiccups & rain scare you made it. Outstanding batting by Abdullah Shafique, Babarazam 258 & Rizwan. Good bowling by Nawaz. Mashallah you have become a formidable pack.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistan team on registering a memorable win against Sri Lanka.

He praised the “brilliant batting” of Abdullah Shafique and said he expected the teamt to continue to perform in the same manner in the future as well.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said in a tweet: “What a victory by Pakistan team! … such victories accelerate your progress and will transform this unit into a formidable one… one that will have the confidence to achieve the toughest of targets.. GO up, up and UP Pakistan team!”

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle said the win was extraordinary.

He said: “For a young player to anchor a large 4th innings run chase is extraordinary. Abdullah Shafique looks a very good player.”