Meghan Markle should get Royal Lodge to make ‘lot of noise’

Meghan Markle is encourage to accept King Charles’s offer to take the Royal Lodge.

It is deemed good for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as the monarchy, if shamed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s former abode is given to less scandalous Royals.

Reporter Rob Shuter, who appeared on The Nerve with Maureen Callahan, said that Meghan should accept the offer.

Rob said: "It is an absolute mansion. They call it a lodge. It's not, it's 30 rooms. Andrew was there for decades rent-free. He's now been kicked out, and the home is empty, so they are now looking for what to do next with the home."

He added: "If they leave it empty, that's the story of the house where Andrew lived. Giving that house to Harry and Meghan changes what that house is; it is no longer Andrew's house.

"It is Meghan and Harry's house, and tourists will take pictures of it, forgetting the disgraced Andrew, because whatever you think of Harry and Meghan, they certainly make a lot of noise."

The expert added that it would "change this perception of the house of horrors", claiming: "Let's be clear, stuff went on in that house that they don't want to talk about. They want to turn the page."