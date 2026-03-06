Prince William, Kate Middleton immerse themselves in Indian music and dance

Prince William and Kate Middleton are sharing impressive photos from his latest trip to Leicester.

The Prince of Wales, who engaged with artists and Indian music during their official engagement in the city, lauded the creativity of the participants.

Turning to the official Instagram of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William noted: “Meeting Aakash Odedra in Leicester to see how his award-winning dance company uses dance, music and poetry to tell stories about modern life and create boundary pushing and award-winning dance works.”

In an earlier clip, the couple noted: “Exploring how dance can blend Indian music, Sufi poetry and spiritual storytelling to create a transformative experience with Aakash Odedra's 'Songs of the Bulbul.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are serious about their Royal roles, want to put Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis first.

In new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, Russell Myers

The expert says: “William and Catherine were in staunch agreement that their family should remain their highest priority.”

“As much as possible they would do the pick-ups and drop-offs to nursery and school,” Myers wrote.

“While William’s childhood had been shaped by numerous courtiers, the Cambridges wanted to create a home life that centred on giving their children a rounded upbringing away from the trappings of royal palaces,” Myers shared in his book.