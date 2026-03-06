Prince William melts hearts with his Diana-like giggle in viral video

Prince William, the Prince of Wales delighted royal fans following his latest visit to Cornwall.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales just dropped an adorable video of the future King taking orders for Cornish pasty.

During his visit to Gear Farm Pasty Company in Cornwall, William helped making pasties and also talked to customers on the call, taking orders.

However, what won fans' heart was William's Diana-like giggle while he was talking to customers.

One user wrote in the comments section, "Great- I love the way he laughs- straight from the (heart emoji)."

Another added, "Look at him giggle like his dear Mum!!!!" referring to Prince William's mother the late Princess Diana's adorable laughter.

The third comment read, "He's such a good sport. And very genuine. He and Catherine make a good team."

"Regardless of people's opinions regarding his upbringing/ parents. He has turned out to be a lovely, kind human being. Whom Diana would be proud. and his father, King Charles. Who loves him dearly," the comment read further.

It is pertinent to mention that during his Cornwall visit, Prince William also hand delivered pasties to firefighters and emergency crew who worked through dangerous conditions during Storm Goretti.