Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix deal is 'under pressure': Here's why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face projects in limbo amid concerns over Netflix deal extension

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first-look mega-deal at Netflix reportedly has the potential chance of being at risk of derailing due to several of their projects being stuck in limbo.



Starting with an adaptation of Carely Fortune's novel Meet Me at the Lake in 2023, Archwell Productions – the Sussexes' media company – still has no cast nor director for the film.

“Three years in development for a movie like this at Netflix isn’t good,” an insider told Page Six, adding that the streamer spent $3 million on the book's rights.

Similarly, another film the pair is making, based on Jasmine Guillory's romantic novel The Wedding Date, is up in the air on Netflix.

While there are projects which made it to the finish line, for example, the documentary Cookie Queen, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.

However, the point of concern for the Sussexes is that no distributor or streamer has yet bought its rights despite the documentary receiving rave reviews.

“I don’t know how long this new deal is for, but if they don’t have anything to show soon, I can’t imagine it will be renewed,” a source told the outlet.

But that doesn't mean Markle and Harry did not find gold in their partnership with Netflix. Their tell-all documentary, Harry & Meghan, was a mega-hit on the streamer.

But other projects like the Polo documentary did not live up to the expectation of the deal which the couple signed in 2020 after leaving the royal family.