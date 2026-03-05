Andrew’s isolation at Wood Farm explained: Here’s why Charles is staying away

Given rumors of King Charles’ fights with Prince William over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s future, one question has arisen, and that is the lack of visitation between the brothers. Especially when the monarch was due in Norfolk on Friday, and even pictured attending a church service.

What is pertinent to mention is that Norfolk is where the disgraced ex-Duke resides, in his humble Wood Farm abode—a temporary lodging while his permanent home on a privately run royal property is renovated.

The monarch’s reasons have been explained by Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson and she believes the answer lies in the fact that the King simply “cannot”. At least if he wishes never to “escalate” the situation he is facing at the moment.

She spoke to The Sun about this and said, “I think the story at the moment has not escalated in the last week since the arrest and sort of all the furore after that. I think if the King went to see him, somebody would take a shot. It would escalate the story and it would bring it back to the surface again. So, yes, I agree that the King is probably in communication on the telephone.”

However, what she did hail his cautiousness and add before signing off, “I think he’s right not to go and see him because I just think the story would suddenly resurface and escalate and all the things that the palace don’t want.”