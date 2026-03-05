Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’and spy networks: Here's what has happened to the ex-Duke

The ex-Duke of York has faced spy rumors for a while now, most notably was when one of his close confidants was accused of being a Chinese spy but according to RadarOnline there was a lot more going on behind the scenes in alleged networks.

The source who spoke to the outlet claims that there is a report that outlines an alleged ‘strategy’ in which Russian intelligence “built informal influence networks around socially connected intermediaries” like Jeffrey Epstein and others—people who “had proximity to powerful political and commercial figures.”

“The aim, it suggests, was not only access but insulation – creating relationships that could potentially blunt or complicate domestic legal scrutiny,” the source explained. Furthermore, “within that framework, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is described as someone who was gradually drawn into those circles.”

Moreover, the assessment also claims he was viewed as a ‘valuable contact’ because of his relationship with the heirs of the Royal Family. He was also considered someone “whose status could be leveraged to open doors and confer credibility in sensitive environments.”

What’s pertinent to mention is that in their findings they believe he was not forced into such dynamics, instead he was provided motivation in the form of “financial, sexual, and personal reward”.

The disgraced royals’ connection to Jeffrey Epstein spans years if not decades, past pictures have even shown up walking alongside the financier and child sex offender.

Most recently the Department of Justice released their email correspondences as well.