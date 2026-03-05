Prince William hand delivers surprise treat to firefighters

Prince William, the Prince of Wales expressed his appreciation for frontline responders with a meaningful gesture.

The future King of Britain paid visit to the Helston Community Fire Station, where he hand delivered traditional Cornish pasty treats to firefighters and emergency crew who worked through dangerous conditions during Storm Goretti.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted photos from the special visit. The caption of the post read: "Delivering Cornish pasties to Helston Community Fire Station. Thank you to firefighters and multi-agency responders who worked tirelessly during and after Storm Goretti."

"Their courage, professionalism and unity are a powerful reminder of the resilience at the heart of Cornwall," it read further.

For his royal visit to Cornwall, Prince William first spent St Piran's Day at Gear Farm Pasty Company. The Prince of Wales also donned apron and helped in pasty making.

The details from the visit shared in another post revealed, "Spending St Piran’s Day at Gear Farm Pasty Company in Cornwall, where organic farming and traditional pasty-making go hand in hand."

"From home-grown ingredients to freshly baked pasties, a wonderful celebration of Cornwall’s food heritage and local pride," it read further.