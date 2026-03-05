Thomas Fugate, whose appointment to a Homeland Security role, has drawn fresh criticism amid America's war on Israel, interned at the hard-right Heritage Foundation, the organization behind the lawsuit demanding the release of Prince Harry's US immigration records.

Harry's US immigration status has been challenged by conservative US think tank The Heritage Foundation, because of past comments about taking drugs including cocaine and marijuana.

The organization is demanding the release of Prince Harry's US immigration records, alleging he may have lied about past drug use on his visa application.

The White House last year appointed its former intern Fugate, 22, a former Trump campaign worker to a Homeland Security role that was expanded to include the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships. Known as CP3, the office has led nationwide efforts to prevent hate-fueled attacks, school shootings and other forms of targeted violence.

US President Donald Trump's decision to attack Iran has sparked intense debate among Americans, with some of his media supporters questioning his logic in joining what they see as Israel's war.

Critics argue that Trump's policies abroad put American lives at risk, fueling fears of terrorist attacks in US cities.

The controversy has also drawn attention to Trump's appointment of Thomas Fugate, now 23, to a key role in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), overseeing terrorism prevention

"Trump Iran War: Terrorism Fears Grow, 'Intern' Leads Anti-Terror Efforts," read an article posted on an anti-Trump website after US and Israel launched joint strikes against the Islamic Republic.

"Probably not a good time to remind y'all that the terror prevention chief is a 22-year-old former gardener and grocery store clerk," said a social media user.