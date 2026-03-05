Sarah Ferguson’s downfall & housing crisis: Pals make a decision on radioactive ex-Duchess

The pals that Sarah Ferguson once called up for housing are currently facing a battle of wits over whether or not to touch the radioactive ex-Duchess who once used to rub shoulders in their circles.

News of this has been brought forward in a report by well-placed but anonymous sources.

They cited some of her friends in their chat with Page Six and according to one, anytime the ex-royal reaches out she’s receiving the same answer, and that is ‘now’s not a good time’.

According to the same report, many are considering Sarah ‘radioactive’ and being seen with her, or anyone associated with Jeffrey Epstein for that matter is not a choice but a survival strategy of sorts.

“Everyone’s telling her that now’s not a good time,” said the insider as previously mentioned.

What is pertinent to mention is that there are some who still very much like the royal but the association with Epstein’s network is the push that’s keeping them from saying yes.

The same extends towards the couple’s own daughters who are now the only Yorks with a royal title.

In light of that “it’s more important than ever for them to be kept as far away from the scandal as possible.”

But the insider also pointed out that at least one of their daughters may not feel incredibly hospitable either way, given that an email about their mom talking about her ‘shagging weekend’ was shared with a known child sex offender.

What is pertinent to mention is that the relationship between Epstein and Fergie does not stop at their financial connection but in one old email she had even gone as far as to call the financier, “the brother I have always wished for.”