Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie’s parents hurt their future with William, Kate: ‘The knives are out’

It seems there isn’t a lot of sympathy being offered to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie because now that Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to separate themselves from the sisters, they have no choice but to rely on other cousins like Zara Tindall.

News of this growing separation has been brought to light by royal columnist Phil Dampier.

According to Woman’s Day he feels the fact that the Wales’ are no longer standing beside the sisters, makes it truly feel like “the knives are out for Princesses Bea and Eugenie.”

A big part of this is because while previously seen as “innocent victims” caught up in their parents’ “greed,” the fact is that they are now “firmly in the firing line of press scrutiny.”

According to one source, the heir’s reasons is his connections to other counties because “he is annoyed at their projects in the Middle East, which could impact on relations he is cultivating having just been to Saudi Arabia,” plus its also being said that “he fears their indiscretions could backfire on the monarchy.”

Even the unofficial biographer of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not spared the sisters, particularly Princess Eugenie because of her connection to an anti-slavery charity because “bearing in mind Andrew’s links to paedophile Epstein, an anti-slavery charity is a preposterously inappropriate cause for Eugenie to be involved with.”

Furthermore, where Kate in particular is concerned, the sentiments are similar to that of her husband, as revealed by Hello! magazine’s royal editor, Emily Nash.

“Kate has been a central member of the Royal Family for 15 years now and knows them all well,” she said. “But like William, she is very aware of public opinion and the risk that this scandal poses to the monarchy's reputation.”