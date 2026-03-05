Royal family shares details of Prince William's Cornwall visit after heckling video emerges

Prince William undertook a visit to Cornwall as part of royal duties, according to a statement issued by his team on Thursday.

Later in the day, the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared multiple photos of the future king's activities.

The post containing William's photo's was shared with the caption, "Spending St Piran’s Day at Gear Farm Pasty Company in Cornwall, where organic farming and traditional pasty-making go hand in hand."

It added, "From home-grown ingredients to freshly baked pasties, a wonderful celebration of Cornwall’s food heritage and local pride."

Meanwhile, anti-monarchy group, Republic, said the Prince of Wales was heckled during the visit over his uncle former Prince Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein.

In the video shared by the group's social media accounts, a man is heard asking the royal about his uncle, who was recently arrested by the UK police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The royal family, however, did not mention whether William was heckled during his visit.

King Charles stripped Andrew of his remaining royal titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge in Windsor over his ties to Epstein.







