Shamed Andrew brand ‘most arrogant’ by Diana bodyguard

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been called out for being one of the most arrogant Royals.

The ex Duke of York is labelled unprofessional and fussy by Princess Diana’s former body guard, Ken Wharfe.

Wharfe, who served as her protection officer from 1988 to 1993, said: "I did, on a few occasions, have dealings with him in a professional capacity - and I found him to be one of the most arrogant individuals I've ever had the misfortune of meeting."

"Ever since the Epstein crisis that hit the Royal Family, I've taken a personal stand on this. The whole issue of the Duke of York, as he was, and now Mountbatten-Windsor, is excruciatingly toxic, and continues to be.”

"There isn't a day now, in the last six months, where there hasn't been a story surrounding the Duke of York, Windsor's association with Epstein, which has now brought into contact his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson."

"It's a subject that, as yet, is not finished," Wharfe added. "It's only just begun, and who knows where this might end up?"