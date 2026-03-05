Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can no longer be ‘DIY Royals’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are warned of minding their actions as they continue to make quasi Royal tours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are told their cannot DIY Royal duties after exiting as senior Royals in 2020.

The couple is told their actions have consequences especially the scrutiny the Royal institution is currently facing due to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Royal expert, Daniela Elser, tells news.com.au: “The issue with the Sussexes’ spot of DIY royalling isn’t what they did, but when they did it. they are indeed still a duke and duchess and off doing some DIY royalling, it is now. The images of Harry and Meghan in Jordan are a clear reminder of the need to draw clear lines between the crown and the people who just happen to be related to the King.”

She added: “Crown Inc is unravelling in real time. Right now, there is extreme public sensitivity about members of the King’s family doing anything that looks like trading off royal status conferred by the accident of birth rather than a devotion to duty. Change is coming for the Royal Family and it’s a matter of when, not if; the centre cannot hold.”

She noted: “The days of spares and nieces and nephews and cousins being able to grandly deploy their royal titles without doing anything so taxing and snoozy like public service or trudging off to do dreadfully dull away-days in Devon are numbered. Tick tock. Tick tock.”