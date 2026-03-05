Prince Edward faces ‘hard time’ in accepting Andrew ‘disgrace ’

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s feelings towards Andrew Mountbatten Windsor are scarring, it is revealed.

The Duke of Edinburgh is hurt his older brother has been an alleged pedophile for years. Meanwhile, Duchess Sophie is shocked her brother-in-law is accused of being a sex offender.

Expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: "So it has no doubt been hard for Edward to witness his brother’s disgrace. But his first and overriding loyalty is to his wife, who is such a tireless campaigner for women who have been sexually abused, particularly in the war zones of the world. How utterly depressing it must be for Sophie to learn about the long-standing and close friendship between her brother-in-law and a convicted paedophile."

Jennie added: "I have no doubt that Edward was absolutely sincere when he said that it was really important always to remember the victims, especially as he has watched and admired his wife’s work campaigning for many years against sexual violence.

"And of course, he’s right. At least he spoke up - and that’s what we need from the family instead of the old, outdated strategy of 'never complain, never explain,’” she lauded the Duke of Edinburgh.