Prince William shows support for community hit hard by worst storm in decades

Prince William visits Cornwall on St Piran's Day after town hit by devastating storm

Prince William, who is also the Duke of Cornwall, a county hit hard by devastating Storm Goretti – considered the worst in decades – visited there to show support to the recovering community while celebrating St Piran's Day.



In the town, the Prince of Wales visited Gear Farm Pasty Company in Helston, an award-winning business known for its Cornish pasties.

It was run by Dave and Ann Webb family, and during the worst storm, the bakery kept its doors open for residents.

In a heartwarming manner, William made pasties in the bakery, exchanging glances with the workers and customers.

While folding one pastry, he said, “Oh my goodness, there’s a lot more going into this than I thought."

“I feel I may be taking this one home, guys. Everyone loves a trier," he said, adding, “I appreciate the comments, but this is not my finest hour.

William takes orders at the bakery turns funny

While in the kitchen, making pastries, William had a wholesome moment while taking an order on the phone.

In a clip going viral on social media, the heir asked the caller's name, but a miscommunication turned the order-taking into laughter.

"And what name is that? "Juicy? Josie?" the 43-year-old asked, prompted nearby to laugh. "Sorry, Josie, I thought you said 'Juicy'; I apologise."