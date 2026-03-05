Prince William shows support for community hit hard by worst storm in decades
Prince William's visit to a bakery that kept its door open despite a devastating storm
Prince William, who is also the Duke of Cornwall, a county hit hard by devastating Storm Goretti – considered the worst in decades – visited there to show support to the recovering community while celebrating St Piran's Day.
In the town, the Prince of Wales visited Gear Farm Pasty Company in Helston, an award-winning business known for its Cornish pasties.
It was run by Dave and Ann Webb family, and during the worst storm, the bakery kept its doors open for residents.
In a heartwarming manner, William made pasties in the bakery, exchanging glances with the workers and customers.
While folding one pastry, he said, “Oh my goodness, there’s a lot more going into this than I thought."
“I feel I may be taking this one home, guys. Everyone loves a trier," he said, adding, “I appreciate the comments, but this is not my finest hour.
William takes orders at the bakery turns funny
While in the kitchen, making pastries, William had a wholesome moment while taking an order on the phone.
In a clip going viral on social media, the heir asked the caller's name, but a miscommunication turned the order-taking into laughter.
"And what name is that? "Juicy? Josie?" the 43-year-old asked, prompted nearby to laugh. "Sorry, Josie, I thought you said 'Juicy'; I apologise."
-
Andrew’s isolation at Wood Farm explained: Here’s why Charles is staying away
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix deal is 'under pressure': Here's why
-
Sarah Ferguson watches Beatrice, Eugenie struggle for parents: ‘She could finally release it’
-
Sarah Ferguson’s downfall & housing crisis: Pals make a decision on radioactive ex-Duchess
-
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie’s parents hurt their future with William, Kate: ‘The knives are out’
-
Prince Edward faces ‘hard time’ in accepting Andrew ‘disgrace ’
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can no longer be ‘DIY Royals’
-
Shamed Andrew brand ‘most arrogant’ by Diana bodyguard