Sarah Ferguson watches Beatrice, Eugenie struggle for parents: ‘She could finally release it’

Sarah Ferguson is at risk of reaching her ultimate limit and with her daughters paying ‘the price for her decisions’ the ‘combination of hurt, need, and proximity lies real danger’ that soon, the world may know her side of things, with no holds barred.

The comment comes from none other than the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes who just broke it all down on his Substack.

What’s pertinent to mention is that despite being homeless Fergie is currently in Ireland, close to her mother’s ancestral home, Powerscourt and some say a “sensational” drop can come any day now.

Her intentions likely stem from a lack of cash flow its also being said.

Furthermore reports also make it clear that despite her lack of money her preferences have not taken a hit, in fact she still opts for the very best, as was the case for her Swiss wellness clinic trip.

In light of all this Sykes went as far as to say, “it is exactly the combination that has always made Ferguson volatile: no money, expensive habits, and a sense that the palace has hung her out to dry.”

“A tell-all Ferguson autobiography would be sensational. And she has already proved that she is willing to write things that upset the palace.”

This comes especially since, “living indefinitely in borrowed houses and five-star clinics is not a plan, and Ferguson has always reverted to the one thing she can sell when the money runs out: her story.”

As it stands, following the release of those emails, the expert says “she has been humiliated by the family,” and has even been “cut out of its biggest moments,” all while being forced to watch her daughters “pay the price for decisions made by her and Andrew.” So “in that combination of hurt, need, and proximity lies real danger.”

“If she ever decides that loyalty has been stretched too far – and that the advance on offer is big enough – the resulting book could drag decades of private conversations, compromises and cover-ups into the light—and in doing so make Harry’s Spare look like the teddy bears’ picnic,” the expert said before signing off.