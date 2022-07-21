Food outlets fined

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of three famous food points, including an international fast food restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken during a food inspection drive in here Wednesday.

The authority also penalised three food business operators (FBOs) with hefty fines over violations of the provincial food act. A day-long operation was led by PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon in the City. According to detail, PFA stopped the production of KFC New Garden Town branch by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO). Officials said that PFA took action against the outlet for failing to maintain the cold store temperature.

He said that a PFA team raided Peri Grilled Chicken in Barkat Market and imposed EPO due to using rancid oil for frying purpose. The team served EPO to Karachi BBQ for failing to meet the hygienic working environment and not taking preventative measures to control flies.

PFA DG said that fine was imposed on Gloria Jean's Coffees (Garden Town) for using expired ingredients. Meanwhile, the provincial food regulatory body penalised Al Kuwait Shwarma and Uncle Juice Corner with hefty fines owing to use of rusty freezers. DG appealed to citizens to join hands with PFA to eliminate adulteration and to improve the food industry.

Tourism Squad: Tourism Department along with Department of Tourists Services has formed a special tourism squad to facilitate the tourists in Punjab. Rescue 1122 will train the squad comprising more than 100 officers including 11 women for two weeks. Later, they will be trained by ITHM for hospitality as well.

Tourism Department, before the beginning of squad’s training, organised an event at Rescue Headquarter here on Wednesday. Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, Rescue 1122 DG Rizwan Naseer, DTS Deputy Controller Hafiz Ghazanfar and many other officials attended the event.

Initially, the squad will be posted at Murree during tourist season where they will assist tourists in finding locations/hotels on the eve of Independence Day. Punjab Tourism Squad will work at three zones - North, Central and South Punjab.