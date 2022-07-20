Two arrested for raping foreign woman

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Police have arrested two persons for sexually assaulting a foreign woman at a local hotel during her visit to Fort Munro tourist site, a private TV channels reported on Tuesday.

A foreign woman was allegedly gang-raped at a local hotel during her visit to Dera Ghazi Khan’s Fort Munro tourist site. A case was registered under Section 376, 292B after the incident.

According to the Commissioner, both the suspects were arrested within eight hours of the incident The survivor will undergo a medical examination and the accused will be shifted to Lahore for DNA testing.