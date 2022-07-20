Heavy monsoon rains forecast across country from Thursday

KARACHI: Amid strong monsoon system in the region, the Met office has forecast heavy showers across the country for almost a week starting from Thursday. Besides, the torrential rains may trigger urban flooding in major cities.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials on Tuesday said, “Strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 20 and likely to spread to the other parts of the country from Thursday.”

They said that under the influence of the weather system, heavy rains were expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab and KP. The system would also cause torrential rains in Balochistan from July 21 to July 22 as well as in Sindh from July 24 to July 26, stated the PMD’s weather advisory. Thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram and Kohat from July 20 to July 26 with intermittent gaps. In addition, Heavy rains with strong winds are like to pour in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from July 21 to July 26, 2022. According to the weather advisory, thundershowers are also expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Sibbi from July 22 to July 26 while the same advisory is also issued for all districts of Sindh including Karachi from July 24 to July 26.