Jamrud residents protest load-shedding

JAMRUD: Residents of Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber district protested against Wapda outside the local grid station and condemned prolonged load-shedding.
The residents blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway for traffic while carrying placards and banners and chanting slogans.On this occasion, a protestor Wali Jan demanded the government to ensure power supply for eight hours daily as promised by the federal government.
A few protesters pelted stones at the gate of the grid station, but the elders forbade them from doing so.They announced to again block the highway if their demand was not met.
