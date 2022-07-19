ECB team visits Pindi Stadium

ISLAMABAD: The ECB Security and Vigilance team visited Pindi Stadium Monday on their first day in Pakistan besides getting a detailed briefing from the Ministry of Interior’s officials.

England cricketers are due in Pakistan in September to play a seven-match T20 series. The team is also due to play a Test series later in the season.

“The four-member team visited Pindi Stadium and also got an in-detailed briefing from the ministry officials as to what security measures are being taken to make the trip safe and secure. The same security measures will be in place for the England cricketers that were seen during the Australian team's visit to Pakistan,” one of the accompanying officials when contacted said.

Earlier, the ECB also visited the hotel where the team is to stay in Islamabad. “Later the ECB team also visited the British Consulate and discussed the team's plan for the forthcoming tour to Pakistan.” The ECB team later left for Karachi on the second leg of their visit. On its final leg the team will also visit Lahore and Multan for inspection of venues for the series.