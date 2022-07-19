Apca elects office-bearers in Mardan

MARDAN: Shakeel Ahmed and Arshid Ahmed were elected chairman and president, respectively, of the All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) of the Education Department in the Mardan district.

According to the election results issued by election committee chairman Ibrahim Khan, Whidullah was elected general secretary, Shahid Khan and Asghar Shah were elected chairman and president of tehsil Mardan while Mahmoodul Hussain was elected general secretary.

Noor Jalal and Saedullah were elected chairman and president of the Garhi Kapura tehsil while Salman Khan was elected general secretary. Wasif Khan and Rahman Gul were elected chairman and president of tehsil Katlang while Khalil Ahmad was elected general secretary.

Tajbar Khan and Imtiaz Khan were chosen chairman and president of tehsil Garhi Kapura while Manzoor Hussain was elected general secretary. Noorul Baswar and Mohammad Ayaz were elected chairman and president while Mohammad Arif was elected general secretary of the colleges unit of Apca.