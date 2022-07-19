China lauds Pakistan’s constructive role in Afghanistan

Chinese Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood exchanged views at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on July 18, 2022. Photo: Twitter/stuartyueh

ISLAMABAD: China on Monday appreciated the important and constructive role played by Pakistan in Afghanistan with both sides agreeing that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity.

These views were exchanged by visiting Chinese Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood at the Foreign Office on Monday. Exchanging views on Afghanistan, especially in the context of regional connectivity, both sides compared notes on extension of the CPEC to Afghanistan to promote economic development and prosperity. The issue of extending the CPEC to Afghanistan has been raised in the past as well, but there is no clear signal from Kabul on the issue.

As the Taliban interim government still refuses to allow girls’ education in secondary schools and fails to stop TTP from using Afghan soil to attack Pakistan, the Foreign Secretary underlined the importance for the Afghan side to address the international community’s concerns about inclusivity; respect for the rights of all Afghans, including girls’ education; and effective counter-terrorism measures.

The meeting took place when both countries will be attending a conference on Afghanistan on ‘Security and Economic Developments’ in Uzbekistan on July 25-26. Yue Xiaoying and Sohail Mahmood also exchanged views on the political and security situation in Afghanistan, humanitarian assistance by Pakistan and China to Afghanistan, and other matters of mutual interest.



The Foreign Secretary underscored Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and connected Afghanistan. He highlighted the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including Pakistan’s relief efforts in the wake of an devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on June 22, said the Foreign Office in a statement.

The Foreign Secretary also stressed the importance of de-freezing of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and facilitation of banking operations to ease the economic hardships of the Afghan people and help build a sustainable economy. Pakistan firmly feels that the international community’s focus should not be diverted from the dire situation in Afghanistan owing to events taking place elsewhere, he added.

While emphasizing continued constructive engagement and practical cooperation with the interim Afghan authorities, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the central role of platforms such as Troika Plus and Six Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan in advancing shared goals.

Earlier, the Chinese Special Envoy held talks with his counterpart, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Ambassador (r) Mohammad Sadiq. Both sides took stock of the evolving situation and discussed humanitarian assistance, infrastructure development, as well as trade and transit initiatives.