Indian aircraft makes emergency landing at Karachi Airport

KARACHI: In a second such incident within a month, an Indian aircraft heading to Hyderabad Deccan from Sharjah with 186 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Karachi Airport in the wee hours of Sunday.

An Airbus A-320 of the Indian Airline IndiGo was diverted towards Karachi after its pilots observed a fault in one of its engines. The plane landed at the Jinnah International Airport after obtaining permission from the air traffic control at around 2:15am early on Sunday.

“IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad, was diverted to Karachi after the pilot observed a technical defect,” stated the Indian Airline, adding, “necessary procedures were followed.”

The passengers stayed at the transit lounge of Karachi Airport for 12 hours and were served meals. Another aircraft of IndiGo Airlines carrying aircraft engineers reached Karachi Airport from Ahmedabad at around 2 pm. The engineers fixed the fault in the plane and left Karachi Airport along with passengers at around 4:30 pm. A total of 193 persons were on board the Indian aircraft, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.