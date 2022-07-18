Elahi says will dissolve assembly on Imran’s call

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker and PMLQ leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi asserted on Sunday that he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly in two seconds on former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call, local media reported.
In a statement, the PMLQ leader gave credit for the victory in Punjab by-elections to Imran Khan, saying that the strategy made by the former premier was perfect. He further said that dialogues are a part of politics. “I will give the credit of sticking with PTI to my son Moonis Elahi,” he added.
KYIV: A Ukrainian cargo plane carrying munitions from Serbia to Bangladesh crashed near the city of Kavala in northern...
Now, with 16 additional seats, this strength has reached 189 whereas the figure of simple majority stands at 186
Federal Minister lambasts PTI Chairman Imran Khan for levelling false rigging allegations
JOHANNESBURG: Gunmen opened fire on a group of men playing dice on a street corner in a Johannesburg suburb, killing...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolls the vaccination milestone
TEHRAN: Tehran on Sunday accused Washington of provoking tensions in the Middle East, a day after US President Joe...
Comments