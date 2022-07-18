Elahi says will dissolve assembly on Imran’s call

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker and PMLQ leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi asserted on Sunday that he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly in two seconds on former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call, local media reported.

In a statement, the PMLQ leader gave credit for the victory in Punjab by-elections to Imran Khan, saying that the strategy made by the former premier was perfect. He further said that dialogues are a part of politics. “I will give the credit of sticking with PTI to my son Moonis Elahi,” he added.