Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Mr Abidi, I need your assistance with my career. Sir, I am an MPhil Physics student. But till now I cannot develop my interest in this subject. I don't know why I am doing this. I was a very good student till matric, but when I proceeded further I was facing difficulty in FSc then BS and now in MS. I could not secure good grades, and I couldn't make interest. Kindly assist me in this regard. (Maleeha Shamsi, Islamabad)

Ans: Physics is a very important and interesting subject particularly when you have done thorough research. I’m not sure about your personal and financial status but you may look at pursuing a PhD in Germany which is normally all free education. If core Physics is something that bothers you, you can look at various allied areas within Physics such as Optics and Acoustic, Cosmology, or one of the inter-disciplinary fields such as Agrophysics. If your knowledge of Computing is good, you may look towards Artificial Intelligence and Computational Mathematics, etc. Hope this helps.

Q2: Dear sir, I have recently graduated with Bachelor in Physics with CGPA 3.70 from Islamabad. What should I do next? I am applying to all top universities in Pakistan like NUST, LUMS and QAU etc. I got admission in LUMS in MS Physics, should I accept it? I am having a hard time choosing and deciding. What more can I do? Should I try to apply to some foreign universities but in what programme? I have an interest in physics and computation as well. And I don't want a career primarily in teaching. I am so confused about what to do, please guide me. (Ghufran Rashid Kalhoro, Karachi)

Ans: Ghufran, I think the offer from LUMS is great, I would prefer doing a research base masters that you can carry on abroad with further research/PhD. The most popular areas in Physics are Quantum Mechanics, Particle /Molecular Physics, Quantum Computing, and even Agrophysics which is bordering on Agronomy and Physics. I wish you all the best in your future career.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, I want your opinion about my son Syed Muhibb Abbas’s education. His particulars are as under FSc with 77% marks (850 marks with Biology), Matric 74% marks while IELTS 6.5 Band.

Now he is studying at a private university in Islamabad in Pharm-D classes, 1st semester. I would appreciate your help and guidance on the following queries: 1. Which country and university are best for him for higher studies. 2. Which course does he need to study medical or IT and 3. Future scope and settlement required abroad.

(Syed Wasay Abbas, Rawalpindi)

Ans: Dear Mr Waasay, your son should do his Honors degree in Pharmacy from Pakistan. For postgraduate, I shall advise you once he completes his degree, as the demand in Medical Sciences keeps changing rapidly. The country of destination will depend upon financial support, so the UK would be a good choice.

Q4: Dear Abidi Sb, I did my bachelor's in commerce and later on CMA inter in Cost and Management Accountant from ICMAP. Now I’m doing stage 4 after which there are two stages left for CMA. I thought it would be a good idea to have your expert advice on it’s scope in Gulf countries. Also let me know which type of organisation/ industry would be better for my career profession like FMCG, Petroleum, Textile, or Power Generation etc? I also request you to please guide me in finalising my specialisation in either Costing, Finance or Taxation? (Mian Mustansar Abdul Mannan, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mustansar, I have gone through your academic background and the programmes you have in mind for future. Therefore, I suggest you should consider Power Generation or Energy Conservation after completion of your current CMA. I’m advising you Power Generation as it’s an emerging area and is very high in demand for financial specialists like you as professionals like you are good on developing business proposals, feasibilities/ reports for projects etc.

