Resuscitate

Today Pakistan is facing an acute shortage of energy due to the fact that loadshedding has been increased from 12 to 16 hours in the country. The Sukkur thermal power station, shutdown since 2005, has the capacity to generate 50 to 100MW of electricity. The electricity generated from the power plant can meet the needs of Sukkur city and will reduce the burden on other suppliers.

Given the current power emergency, the federal and provincial governments should take whatever steps necessary to get the Sukkur Thermal Power Station back on the grid. The same goes for all other un-operational power plants in the country.

Faheem Hussain

Sukkur