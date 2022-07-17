Resuscitate

Today Pakistan is facing an acute shortage of energy due to the fact that loadshedding has been increased from 12 to 16 hours in the country. The Sukkur thermal power station, shutdown since 2005, has the capacity to generate 50 to 100MW of electricity. The electricity generated from the power plant can meet the needs of Sukkur city and will reduce the burden on other suppliers.
Given the current power emergency, the federal and provincial governments should take whatever steps necessary to get the Sukkur Thermal Power Station back on the grid. The same goes for all other un-operational power plants in the country.
Faheem Hussain
Sukkur
Among the many problems Pakistan faces, food shortage is one of the most acute. According to the Borgen Project, 20...
Local bodies’ elections in Sindh are in full swing. Thus far, the contests have generated some very surprising...
Tata Consultancy Services an Indian information technology services and consulting company made $26 billion in...
The SC verdict is out and as expected, the PTI is criticizing it as ‘full of contradictions’. By now, it is quite...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Govt to launch crackdown on defamatory social media content’ . That the...
TikTok is the fastest growing and most popular social media app today. Despite its many flaws, TikTok is not all about...
Comments