Compensation announced for slain man’s heirs

BARA: The security forces announced compensation for the heirs of a physically challenged man, who was killed in a firing incident in Maidan area in Tirah valley in Khyber tribal district.

The sources said that a disabled man identified as Aurangzeb Afridi and his brother Arif Khan were going home on a motorbike at Bar Bagh Bazaar when he was critically injured in a firing incident. His brother Arif Khan remained unhurt

After the firing incident, the security forces took the injured and his brother to forces brigade in Lar Bagh Markaz where the injured succumbed to his injuries.

The officials of the security forces including Commandant Tirah Rifle Khurram Shehzad and Lt-Col Jawad, and several others attended the funeral prayer for the slain person.

Meanwhile, the residents of Maidan staged a protest against the incident by blocking the roads.