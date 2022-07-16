Resuming studies in China: HEC seeks students’ fresh data

LAHORE:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has once again advised Pakistani students who want to return to China for resumption of their studies to register their fresh information with the Commission's dedicated portal. The students have been advised to fill correct, reliable and accurate information until July 21, 2022. The information will be shared with the Chinese authorities for further procedure and verification of the submitted information. It is pertinent to mention that the first batch of Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities, who were stranded in Pakistan due to COVID-19, had successfully landed in China on June 20, 2022 and joined their institutions after completing the mandatory quarantine period. The students can register at the following link.