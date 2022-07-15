US Ambassador Blome formally begins diplomatic activities

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed American Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, formally started his diplomatic activities in Pakistan on Thursday.
Earlier, the US ambassador also participated in some functions informally on the special invitation extended to him by some hosts. On Thursday, however, he attended a function held under the auspices of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) as the chief guest. Donald Blome along with NUST Rector Lt, General (retd) Engineer Javed Mehmood Bokhari inaugurated the Lincoln Corner in Pakistan.
It should be mentioned here that Donald Blome had to take responsibilities as US ambassador to Pakistan on May 23 but according to diplomatic traditions and norms, the ambassador has to submit his credentials to the president before actively participating in functions of that country.
But contrary to this, Donald Blome had to wait for one and half month for the invitation letter from Aiwan-e-Sadr to carry out his diplomatic activities. The US ambassador got letter from Aiwan-e-Sadr to submit his credentials to the president along with four other newly appointed ambassadors on July 2 to confirm his appointment as US ambassador to Pakistan. Donald Blome was appointed in Pakistan as US envoy after four long years. Earlier, the US senior officials used to look all diplomatic affairs since 2018.
