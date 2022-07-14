Six terrorists killed in N Waziristan, soldier also martyred

RAWALPINDI: The security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan on Wednesday.
A statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that one soldier also embraced Shahadat. The security forces conducted an operation in Datta Khel area after getting information and killed six terrorists there. Ammunition and weapons were also recovered from the hideout. During an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Islamuddin, 34, Khyber district, also embraced Shahadat. The area is being combed to eliminate any other terrorists, added the statement.
