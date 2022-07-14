Real motive is to save state, not politics: Hamza

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said if the PMLN had permitted him, he would have resigned and contested the by-elections. Addressing a press conference at his Model Town residence after meeting Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, President PPP South Punjab, here on Wednesday, Hamza said the real motive was to save the state and not politics. He said he would not do vindictive politics like Imran Niazi.

“Our alliance is not for making government but rather uniting the country and the nation. We did not unite for doing politics only," he declared.

Hamza said heaps of garbage were found in streets in the past four years, but cleanliness remained exemplary across Punjab, including Lahore, on Eidul Azha. "We worked for the welfare of masses without a cabinet. We formulated a programme to provide subsidised flour and 100-unit free electricity for the first time in the history of the country. Imran Niazi did not do anything himself and went to the Election Commission of Pakistan on the matter of providing free electricity and got a stay order on it." He said Imran Niazi sold Toshakhana watches given by friendly countries.

Hamza said: “Pakistan is demanding sacrifice and I pray to Allah Almighty to enable me to serve people. Our alliance will obtain popularity among people and we will attain success on 20 seats on July 17. We have to improve the economy by working jointly. We made such decisions whose political price had to be paid. Now the time has come to give people benefit of reduction in petroleum prices in the world market. We thank Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for supporting us."

The chief minister said havoc was played with the province in the name of Waseem Akram plus. "Farah Gogi and Ahsan Jameel looted Punjab ruthlessly."

He said Imran Niazi wants to create unrest under the guise of his false politics. "We will leave no stone unturned in making people prosperous with the help of our allies. No single party can change the destiny of the country and we all have to work together. We will have to do away with hatred to take the country forward. Imran Niazi is the liar number one. Everything will become clear and transparent on July 17.”

Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood said: “We have given final shape to the strategy with regard to the July 17 by-elections. Both the parties have homogeneity in this regard.” He said great efforts would be required to rectify the shortcomings created in the last four years in the country. “We made a consensus opinion that we have to think for the country collectively and put politics aside,” he stated. Earlier, Hamza and Ahmad discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation and finalising a joint strategy with regard to the by-elections.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Kh Ahmad Hasaan, Kh Salman Rafique, Kh Imran Nazir, Syed Hassan Murtaza and Makhdoom Usman Ahmad were present in the meeting.