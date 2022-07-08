ECP suspends Hamza’s free electricity programme till 17th

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday suspended the Punjab government’s Roshan Gharana Programme till July 17, the day fixed for by-elections in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, a few days back, announced free power up to 100 units for low income households but the ECP took notice of the initiative. In this connection, the notice for violation of the by-elections’ code of conduct was heard by a three-member commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in which Hamza Shehbaz’s lawyer appeared.

Hamza’s lawyer submitted a reply to the ECP stating that the programme announced by the Punjab chief minister was not related to the by-elections in constituencies but the Punjab government’s programme was announced in the budget. ECP member Sindh Nasir Durrani said, “When you make such announcements during the election campaign, it will be considered an attempt to influence it.”

The lawyer said, “If we had to influence the election, we would never have raised the petrol prices.” Member Sindh responded to it and said it was not in the power of the provincial government to raise the petrol prices.



The chief election commissioner contended that if it was in the budget, what was the need for holding a separate news conference for it, adding the ECP was committed to level-playing field to all concerned. “There was no such reaction on making the programme a part of the budget but holding a news conference evoked so much reaction,” he remarked.

The lawyer said that the programme has been announced for 50 and 100 units as inflation has increased. The ECP Director General Law Muhammad Arshad said that the ECP’s job was to provide a level-playing field to all parties and the announcement of the Punjab government’s programme was an attempt to influence the by-elections. He said 10 days were left in the by-elections, so the programme should be stopped.

Hamza’s lawyer said the Punjab government’s programme will benefit the consumers in August and that it would be beneficial for 9 million people and it is not confined to the areas, where by-polls were being held.

However, the chief election commissioner emphasised, “Our job is to provide level-playing field to all parties and action will be taken under the law for violation of code of conduct as development programme should not be announced till the by-elections." He said that the ECP rejects all propaganda regarding the controversial by-elections as the commission has more help from law enforcement agencies than ever before and the election will be transparent in 20 constituencies of Punjab.

The ECP later suspended the Punjab government’s programme till July 17. Later, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, said which ego of Fitna Khan got satisfied by snatching free electricity from the poor masses. She tweeted that relief for the poor has been put on gallows of berated politics. She asked how he would beg votes from the people of Punjab after snatching bread and butter from them. She questioned if Imran Khan did not find solace after wreaking havoc in Punjab through Farah Gogi and Pinki peerni.