CM Hamza announces free electricity for households consuming up to 100 units

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Monday announced free electricity for households consuming up to 100 units of power in the province, a move which can turn out to be a major relief for the vulnerable segments of the society.
Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the chief minister said that the Punjab government will bear the utility expenses of those consumers who use up to 100 units of electricity.
The government has set aside Rs100 billion for the relief programme which will benefit nine million households.
