Provision of quality healthcare to people mission: Hamza

LAHORE:A delegation led by Mr Selami Kilic, Director General for European Union and Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Health called on Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and enhancing cooperation in the health sector.

During the meeting, it was agreed to promote cooperation for the provision of quality facilities for the family medicine system, nursing, vaccination and healthcare.

Turkish Consul General Emir Ozbay, Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan, Legal Adviser Ali Raza, P&D chairman, health secretary and senior officials were also present.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that it was a pleasure to meet the Turkish brethren. Pakistan and Türkiye are all-weather friends, he spoke and expressed the desire to take bilateral relations to new heights. Hamza Shehbaz laid emphasis on provision of quality healthcare to the people and added that it was a government’s mission as the government wanted to benefit from Turkish experiences for a standard healthcare system. During the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister, the Turkish Ministry of Health provided full support to the Punjab government in the field of health, he noted. Selami Kilic vowed to continue cooperating with the Punjab government for improving the health sector and invited Hamza Shehbaz to visit Türkiye.

remits one month punishment of prisoners: Hamza Shehbaz has approved to remit one-month punishment of the prisoners across Punjab. The one-month remission in punishments would enable the release of many prisoners before Eid-ul-Azha and they could celebrate the occasion with their families.