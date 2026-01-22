Meghan Markle 'not anxious' about Prince Harry moving to UK: Here's why

Meghan Markle's real reaction to Harry's porbable UK move revealed

Meghan Markle is reportedly "confident and firmly in charge" when it comes to her husband, Prince Harry’s wish to move back to the U.K.

As Harry’s request for state-funded security is being reviewed by RAVEC, he is expected to get the upgraded security, which will mean that he can bring Meghan and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK.

This has left people wondering whether Harry will move back to his homeland, but a source says Meghan is "not anxious" about that.

A source told Radar Online: "Meghan does not appear anxious about the situation at all."

"She is confident, assertive and firmly in charge, and she is certain that Harry will not walk away. Whenever the idea of returning to Britain is raised, she closes the conversation down immediately," they added.

However, they noted that Harry is torn between doing what’s best for his wife and wanting to return to his country.

They said: “Harry is experiencing a level of emotional drift he has never known before.”

“While his focus on his children remains unwavering, there is a growing sense that he has lost his footing and no longer feels fully at home in any one place,”

“Outwardly he maintains a cheerful, engaged presence at public engagements, but privately he is finding the isolation increasingly hard to manage,” the tipster added.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex is currently in London for his trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail.