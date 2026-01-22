Davos: Elon Musk’s surprise addition to the schedule draws global attention

In a surprising turn of events at the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF), Elon Musk has been added to the schedule to make a high-profile appearance at 4:30 p.m. Swiss time on Thursday, January 22.

It wasn't expected that Musk would attend the World Economic Forum. The announcement came just one day after President Donald Trump’s speech; the Tesla and SpaceX chief has been added to the official schedule.

According to the current details from ADS-B Exchange, flight data showed that Musk’s private jet- a Gulfstream G650 -took off from Jose International Airport on Wednesday.

In 2022, Musk claimed that he had declined an invitation to Davos, writing on social media that the event was “boring AF”.

Recently, the billionaire has drawn attention for his public dispute with Ryanair CEO Michael O’ Leary. The conflict began after O’Leary remarked that he was not interested in installing Starlink on his airline’s fleet, citing various technical drawbacks.

The WEF has not confirmed a speaking agenda for Musk, adding that the forum has “an outstanding tech delegation attending this year’s meeting-companies and individuals who are shaping the future of their industries.”