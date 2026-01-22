Apple plans to roll out Siri AI chatbot by 2026

As Apple struggles to keep pace with rivals in artificial intelligence, Siri is reportedly set for its biggest transformation yet, evolving into the company’s first full-scale AI chatbot.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is betting on a redesigned Siri experience to revive its lagging AI ambitions after an underwhelming response to Apple Intelligence.

Apple Siri AI chatbot

Apple has fallen behind competitors such as OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, prompting a strategic shift. An important part of this new move is their new partnership agreement with Google.

Towards the start of this month, they both confirmed their multi-year partnership agreement in which Apple’s new generation of Foundation Models would be developed using Google’s Gemini models and cloud infrastructure.

In a statement jointly made on 12 January, Apple and Google stated that their collaboration would benefit future functions on Apple Intelligence, including a personalised offering of Siri, which should be introduced later this year.

Apple stated that it picked Google’s AI tech after rigorous evaluation, saying that it was the most capable foundation they have worked on to date.

Reportedly, Apple is also working on developing its own AI chatbot internally, code-named Campos. The service is set to be fully integrated into the operating systems of its iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, replacing the current Siri experience. The new AI chatbot is set to be released with the operating system iOS 27, due for release in late 2026.

According to the report, this is in addition to the Siri update that has long been promised for the upcoming iOS 26.4 release. The fact that this is happening indicates that Apple has a number of different projects in the works at the same time in order to update this assistant.

Moreover, The Information reports that Apple is exploring a portable AI-based wearable device which features cameras, microphones, and a speaker. The wearable device will support a new Siri-based chatbot and will be accompanied by iOS 27.