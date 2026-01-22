How did Taylor Swift cope with ‘exhausting’ sickness during popular ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift looked almost perfect whenever she got stage during her popular Eras Tour to perform a show.

Throughout the 149-show run, the 36-year-old didn't miss even one show due to sickness.

The only minor mention of ill health was during her show in Edinburgh when Taylor changed the lyrics of her song "I can do it with a broken heart" to "I can do it with a sniffly nose."

Since the tour ended, the popstar has spoken openly about being unwell during her shows, telling Stephen Colbert: "I had stomach flu multiple times during the tour."

She also famously damaged her hand during one of her under-the-stage quick changes, returning to the stage with her skin ripped off her palm – an injury she mentions in the Eras Tour documentary on Disney +, which was released in December last year.

While Taylor shared these illnesses and injuries herself, more details have come to light about her tour ailments –through court documents from the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni court case.

Text message conversations between Taylor and Blake, who have been friends for over a decade, saw Taylor tell Blake in December 2024, days before the end of her tour: " I'm just exhausted in every avenue of my life."

Blake, revealing some more illnesses that Taylor was suffering from during her tour, replied, "I'm excited for you to be done with suitcases, constant sinus infections and torn up kneecaps. So close."

So, how did Taylor appear invincible on stage despite being sick sometimes?

Her strength and stamina are likely there due to the intense preparation she put into getting fit for the tour.

Reflecting on her commitment to touring, Taylor Swift shared with Time magazine: "I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot. I finally, for the very first time, physically prepared correctly.”

Her training routine included daily treadmill sessions where she would run while singing the entire Eras Tour setlist, running for fast songs and jogging or walking quickly for slower songs.