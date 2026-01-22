Elon Musk’s xAI Grok Imagine now generates 10-second videos with sharper quality: Here’s how
xAI’s new video length boosts visual smoothness and natural audio sync
Elon Musk has revealed that GrokAI can now generate 10-second videos with significantly improved visual smoothness, richer detail, and natural audio sync. The recent upgrade delivers clearer visuals and stronger audio output. It further plans a wider release across platforms for global users in the coming days.
The new Grok Imagine feature enables users to create longer clips within the chatbot, eliminating the need for extra tools. This update doubled the previous video length; users were formally restricted to 5-second segments, which had limited both creative and practical use cases.
According to xAI, both video and audio quality have been polished alongside the longer one-second duration. The company has not yet enabled time controls, as users still lack the option to set exact clip lengths.
Further changes are expected to roll out more Grok AI upgrades over time. It has been observed that xAI previously added a “Search Auto-Compute” function to Grok, which has been specifically designed to facilitate interaction within the chatbot.
While it is free via the Grok app or web, the tool attracts creators for its speed, though some delays are inconsistent; clip lengths are expected on Android. In addition, early adopters are calling it a gamechanger for instant social clips and book covers.
- Open the Grok chatbot on X or supported xAI platforms
- Enable the Imagine video generation feature
- Enter a detailed text prompt describing the entire scene, style, and action
- Submit the prompt to generate a video clip (up to 10 seconds)
- Review the output and refine the prompt to improve visuals
- Download or share the content with improved audio and video quality
Grok AI’s feature takes a pivotal step toward more practical and creative content creation. As wider platform availability rolls out, these upgrades serve as a formidable competitor in the rapidly evolving generative video space.
