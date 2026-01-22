Palace staff reveals nothing has changed for ‘disgraced’ Andrew after losing titles

“Disgraced” Andrew shows little change in his lifestyle even after losing his royal titles as he vacates the Royal Lodge.

According to palace aides, the former Prince’s main focus during the move to Marsh Farm has been setting up premium television and high-speed internet.

Speaking with Radar Online, the insider noted that the 65-year-old spends much of his time alone watching TV, playing video games and tracking aircraft, leading staff to describe him as a “couch potato” who still expects to be looked after.

They noted that Marsh Farm, a quiet property near Sandringham, is being prepared quickly with security upgrades.

"Of all the things he could have prioritized during this move, it was premium TV and broadband," the aide said.

They added, "That speaks volumes about his mindset. People joke that it is his substitute for a social life."

"There is a sense that nothing has really changed for him internally," the source said. "He may have lost titles and status, but he still expects to be catered to like a big baby.”

“And he has become a total couch potato, slumped in front of his wide-screen TV and playing video games."

The report revealed that a drone no-fly zone has reportedly been expanded around the area ahead of Andrew’s move.

“Everything is being pushed through quickly," said a local observer. "It is not being turned into a palace, but it has to be secure and fully functional.”

“The irony is that the most talked-about feature is the television setup."